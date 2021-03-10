State Extends “Stop the Spread” COVID Testing Initiative

HYANNIS – The state has announced that the “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing initiative will be extended through June 30.

The initiative was originally set to close on March 31, and provides communities across the Commonwealth with access to free COVID-19 testing.

Since its inception in July 2020, the program has conducted over 1.8 million tests across its more than 35 locations.

Since the pandemic began, the administration said that the total number of COVID-19 virus tests conducted statewide at all providers is more than 16.8 million.

The administration said that the “Stop the Spread” initiative is data-driven in its design and will continue to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

All state residents may visit a location even if they do not reside in the town or city where the testing is being provided.

Residents can find testing locations for COVID-19 at the state’s testing webpage.

More information on the importance of testing, as well as what individuals should do if they receive a positive test result, can be found on the state’s information website.