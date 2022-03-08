State-Funded COVID Testing on Cape Closing Down

HYANNIS – In light of declining COVID-19 cases, Massachusetts Stop the Spread (STS) sites will be downsizing to 11 sites beginning April, including the shut down of all of the program’s sites on Cape Cod.

The transition will mean the end of the state-sponsored sites at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis and in Provincetown, though state officials highlighted other testing options that will remain readily available, such as at-home tests purchased from pharmacies.

Insurance is also now required by the federal government to cover COVID-19 Rapid Antigen at-home tests, MassHealth members included, said state officials.

Since the program’s inception, it has provided over 4 million tests to residents at 41 locations.

The announcement comes as Massachusetts continues to see low transmission rates of the virus, with the latest figures from the Department of Public Health showing an overall 7 day positivity rate of less than 2 percent.

The state previously purchased 26 million COVID-19 at-home tests, which will be provided to municipalities that are transitioning from STS testing locations.

The allocations will be distributed based on testing volumes at the sites based on two weeks in February, with each supply containing at least 1,080 tests.

With the distribution, Hyannis, Nantucket and Provincetown will all receive a shipment of 1,080 tests each by March 31.

The state’s online COVID testing resource page can be found by clicking here.