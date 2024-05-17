State Grants Issued To Help Organizations With Suicide Prevention Programs

HYANNIS – About $4 million in state grants are being shared with community organizations to help address the issue of suicide prevention.

Duffy Health Center in Hyannis, Fairwinds on Nantucket, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, and the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands are among the groups that will receive funding for another decade through the Department of Public Health.

“Every day, but especially as we honor Mental Health Awareness Month, we work to reduce stigma associated with mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh.

“Through initiatives like suicide prevention services funding and the Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform, it is our hope that anyone who struggles with their mental health know where to access services, and that it is OK to talk to someone and seek help,” she added.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services also announced this week it is supporting organizations including Falmouth Together We Can and veterans’ center enhancements in Plymouth through Volunteers of America.

“We are wholeheartedly dedicated to empowering our servicemembers, veterans and their families with comprehensive support across Massachusetts, said Secretary Jon Santiago.

He continued, “This funding strengthens the backbone of our veteran community by expanding crucial peer support networks and broadening our suicide prevention efforts, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our veterans with precision and compassion.”