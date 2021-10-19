State Health Experts Urge Flu Shots Ahead of Winter

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has urged residents to get a flu shot ahead of influenza season to protect themselves and loved ones as well as cut down on the burden on health care systems amid COVID-19.

They urge every resident over the age of 6 months to get a flu shot every year.

“While we cannot predict the severity of this flu season, as in every season, flu vaccination remains the best way for people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities against flu, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness and people with certain chronic health conditions,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke in a statement.

“For residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 or need a booster shot, now is also a good time to get the COVID-19 vaccination.”

Health experts have advised that both the COVID vaccine and flu vaccine may be received at the same time.

The DPH has also begun its statewide surveillance reporting for the 2021-2022 flu season, which it will report the data from weekly.

Since September 1, 37 lab-confirmed flu cases have been reported in the state, expected for this time of year, said health experts.

DPH officials said that they are bracing for flu activity this season to be higher compared to last season, given that flu activity was uncharacteristically low amid COVID-19 mitigation measures, including masking, social distancing and stay-at-home advisories.

The state’s webpage on influenza can be found here.