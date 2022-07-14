You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Beacon Hill Lawmakers Support Veterans Bill

July 14, 2022

Massachusetts State House.

HYANNIS – Legislation providing a variety of benefits for veterans and their families has received full support by the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

The “SPEED” Act would allow National Guard members to transfer their unused education benefits to their children or dependents, as well as allow military personnel stationed in Massachusetts, and their family, to count as in-state residents for tuition purposes.

A new medal—the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity—would be given to the next of kin of any Massachusetts service member or veteran who died as a result of combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder or service-connected disease, condition or toxin-exposure injury.

The bill also requires funeral directors and staff to provide information on burial and funeral benefits for veterans.

The legislation now moves to the Senate.

