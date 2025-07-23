State issues funding for first responders after Fall River fire

FALL RIVER – After the Fall River assisted living facility fire that has killed at least 10 and injured dozens, the state is providing funds for emergency responders.

The state has made $5.7 million dollars available to fund police and fire department staffing shortfalls in eligible communities, including Fall River.

Fire officials in the city said that with a fully staffed department, more people would have likely been saved during the blaze.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line every single day to keep us safe, and we need to have their backs and make sure they have the resources and support they need to do their jobs as safely as possible,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

“This program comes at a critical time for our first responders, which is why I instructed our team to expedite this funding in order to provide immediate relief and keep our residents and communities safe.”

The exact cause remains under investigation, though officials confirmed it began in a second-floor resident room.