State Negotiates Contracts for Towns to Buy COVID Tests

HYANNIS – Local towns and other entities will be able to purchase COVID-19 rapid test kits directly from manufacturers under new contracts recently negotiated by the state.

The contracts build on an earlier announcement that the state would ship free tests to the 102 cities and towns with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level, including towns such as Dennis.

The three manufacturers that have been awarded contracts so far include Ellume Limited, iHealth and Intrivo, with more manufacturers expected to be awarded contracts in the coming weeks.

As the region faces its largest uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent months due to the Omicron variant, state officials said that testing will help mitigate the spread of the disease.

The fixed contracts will range from $5 to $26 per test. Municipalities are eligible to utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase the test kits.

Other entities that can order kits include independent public authorities, local public libraries, public school districts and private schools, higher education institutions and public hospitals owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.