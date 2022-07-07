State Releases Plan for Net Zero Greenhouse Emissions by 2050

HYANNIS – State officials have released a climate action plan that aims to slash one-third percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and halve it by 2030.

Governor Charlie Baker said the outline will help guide Massachusetts towards its ultimate goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

“The Clean Energy and Climate Plan is a comprehensive and balanced plan that will serve as a guide for Massachusetts as we work to achieve ambitious emissions goals and reach Net Zero in 2050 in an equitable and affordable manner,” said Baker.

“We were pleased to work together with key stakeholders and members of the public to create this approach as we move towards decarbonizing the state’s energy system through these policies and strategies.”

The main approaches of the plan are to electrify currently non-electric energy uses, including the transportation sector and building operations like heating, as well as cutting back general reliance on fossil fuels.

It also calls for better management and protection of working lands for carbon sequestration.