State Unemployment Rate Down in November

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported a decline in the statewide unemployment rate in the month of November, a continuation of a trend seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Massachusetts’ total unemployment rate was down 0.7 percentage points at 6.7 percent, the same as the national rate, according to the office.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimated that the state added 12,200 jobs during the month, following October’s revised gain of 9,500 jobs.

Private sectors, including Trade, Transportation and Utilities; Professional, Scientific, and Business Services; and Construction added 15,600 jobs over the month, while the Government lost jobs.

When compared to November of last year, Massachusetts lost 337,900 jobs.

Losses occurred in each of the private sectors, though the largest percentages lost were in Leisure and Hospitality; Other Services; Construction; and Education and Health Services.

The labor force decreased by 43,900 from 3,622,200 in October.

The state’s total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively seeking work dropped to 63.1 percent, down by 4.8 percentage points from the same time in 2019.