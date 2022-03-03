You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / States Launch Probe into TikTok’s Effect on Kids’ Health

March 3, 2022

State Attorney General Maura Healey

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health.

It represents a widening of government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform.

The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states, including California, Montana, Massachusetts and Colorado.

U.S. lawmakers and federal regulators have criticized TikTok, citing practices and computer-driven promotion of content they say can endanger the physical and mental health of young users.

“As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing,” said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

“State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives.”

The platform has an estimated 1 billion monthly users and is especially popular with teens and younger children.

Last month, Texas opened an investigation into TikTok’s alleged violations of children’s privacy.

By MARCY GORDON, The Associated Press, with contributions by CapeCod.com
