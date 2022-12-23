Steamship Authority Cancels Service for Late Afternoon and Evening Amid Winds

FALMOUTH – With winds expected to increase throughout the late afternoon and evening, the Steamship Authority will cancel all Martha’s Vineyard service after the M/V Martha’s Vineyard’s scheduled 3:15 pm arrival in Vineyard Haven. Nantucket services have already been canceled for the day.
The full alert from the Steamship Authority can be found below:
The winds are forecast to increase into the afternoon and evening, so all service on the Vineyard route will cancel after the M/V Martha’s Vineyard’s scheduled 3:15 p.m. arrival in Vineyard Haven.
Saturday’s service will be on a trip-by-trip basis on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes. Please check steamshipauthority.com for updates if you are planning to travel with us.
As a reminder, the SSA does operate on Christmas Day; however, the Reservation Office is closed.
Change and cancellation fees for travel on 12/23-12/24 are waived. To change or modify a reservation, please visit our website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call our Reservation Office at (508) 477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.