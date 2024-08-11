You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Steamship Authority Managing Schedule After Crewing Cancellations

Steamship Authority Managing Schedule After Crewing Cancellations

August 11, 2024

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority had to make crew-related cancellations from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday.

The SSA said all customers who were waiting to travel as a result of the cancellations were accommodated by the end of the day.

This resulted in some early-morning Sunday trips getting delayed or canceled so that crews on-duty could get their U.S. Coast Guard-mandated rest period.

The Steamship Authority says personnel are working hard to accommodate today’s customers that have been affected. They added that they have received “disturbing reports of verbal abuse directed at our employees”, and added there is no excuse for such behavior. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 