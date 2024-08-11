Steamship Authority Managing Schedule After Crewing Cancellations

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority had to make crew-related cancellations from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday.

The SSA said all customers who were waiting to travel as a result of the cancellations were accommodated by the end of the day.

This resulted in some early-morning Sunday trips getting delayed or canceled so that crews on-duty could get their U.S. Coast Guard-mandated rest period.

The Steamship Authority says personnel are working hard to accommodate today’s customers that have been affected. They added that they have received “disturbing reports of verbal abuse directed at our employees”, and added there is no excuse for such behavior.