Steamship Authority Releases Statement on Passing of CCRTA’s Tom Cahir

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority has released a statement on the recent unexpected passing of Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator and former State Representative for the third Barnstable district Tom Cahir.

The following is the full statement:

“Cape Cod and the Islands have suffered a great loss in Tom Cahir’s passing. I join our Board, Port Council, and all of our employees in mourning his untimely death.

“The benefits to our community from Tom’s leadership is impossible to overstate. His extensive history working on transportation matters at the state and local levels lead to many lasting improvements. As just one example of many, it was his vision to bring the Steamship Authority into the fold of the Cape’s data reporting to the National Transit Database. Since then, tens of millions of additional dollars in federal funding have been allocated to both the region and to the Steamship Authority.

“Also through that program, he was instrumental in helping us reallocate over $20 million of federal funds to make the purchase and conversion of three offshore supply vessels a reality. Through those vessels alone, Tom’s legacy will be seen in our waters for decades to come.”

“On behalf of the Steamship Authority, we offer our condolences to Tom’s family and friends.”

-Robert B. Davis

General Manager

Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority