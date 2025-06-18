You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Steamship Authority signs contracts in time for summer

Steamship Authority signs contracts in time for summer

June 18, 2025

Photo from Steamship Authority showing the converted offshore supply vessel in Alabama waters which will sail locally as the Barnstable, already with the name added to the ship.

FALMOUTH – After two years of negotiations and just in time for this summer, contracts have been settled for Steamship Authority union workers.

The two agreements with the Marine Engineers Beneficial Association and Teamsters Union Local Number 59 covers about 60 of the Authority’s licensed engineering officers; 60 pilots, captains and mates; and around 160 unlicensed vessel employees represented by Teamsters. 

The contracts represent the three outstanding collective bargaining agreements for the Authority’s vessel work force.

“After nearly two years of thorough negotiations, I am pleased that these crucial contracts have been settled prior to the start of the busy summer season,” General Manager Robert B. Davis said.

“The acceptance of these contracts by all three union groups and by the Authority reaffirms the shared commitment to continuing to operate the Authority’s vessels in a safe and reliable manner.”

The contracts maintained the current triple-crew watch schedule.

Members of all three bargaining units overwhelmingly voted in favor of their respective contracts.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


