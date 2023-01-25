Steamship Authority Waives Cancelation Fees Ahead of Winds

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is waiving cancellation and change fees for travel on Thursday due to high winds in the forecast.

Officials said to expect possible cancellations throughout the day on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes, with the latest schedule changes on their website.

This week also marks the opening of summer reservations for Martha’s Vineyard trips, which has gone smoothly following technical issues with the booking program last week.

The Authority performed multiple tests and worked with its information technology provider to ensure a better experience for users this week, but will still seek out a full review of its systems in the future.