Steamship Authority Waives Fees Amid Forecasted High Winds

March 7, 2025
Map of Forecast Area

National Weather Service

BARNSTABLE – The National Weather Service is warning residents to expect high winds today through the evening.

The Steamship Authority has already waived change and cancellation feeds for its trips in anticipation of schedule interruptions.

Weather experts say residents should drive carefully amid the high winds, especially if in high-profile vehicles.

The latest schedules of operations for the Steamship Authority can be found on their website here

The latest winds and weather forecast from the National Weather Service can be found here

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


