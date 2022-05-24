Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs Terminal Closes Tuesday Due to COVID Issues

OAK BLUFFS – The Steamship Authority announced Tuesday afternoon that their Oak Bluffs terminal will be closed for the remainder of the day due to coronavirus-related issues.

According to their Twitter account, the COVID problems relate to staff members. All Tuesday trips to and from the Oak Bluffs terminal have been diverted as a result.

Our Oak Bluffs terminal is closed due to staffing issues related to COVID-19. All trips have been diverted for the rest of today. We will have more information regarding the terminal's availability later today. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) May 24, 2022

Steamship Authority officials added that more information related to availability at the terminal will be provided in due time.