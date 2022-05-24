You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs Terminal Closes Tuesday Due to COVID Issues

Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs Terminal Closes Tuesday Due to COVID Issues

May 24, 2022

OAK BLUFFS – The Steamship Authority announced Tuesday afternoon that their Oak Bluffs terminal will be closed for the remainder of the day due to coronavirus-related issues.

According to their Twitter account, the COVID problems relate to staff members. All Tuesday trips to and from the Oak Bluffs terminal have been diverted as a result.

Steamship Authority officials added that more information related to availability at the terminal will be provided in due time.

