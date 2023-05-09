You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Strawberry Hill Road Restoration Causes Traffic Delays

Strawberry Hill Road Restoration Causes Traffic Delays

May 9, 2023

HYANNIS – Beginning Tuesday, traffic on Strawberry Hill Road will be reduced to a single lane alternating from Craigville Beach Road to Pine Street for milling and paving work for Vineyard Wind’s offshore wind project.

The statement form the Town of Barnstable can be found below: 

Starting Tuesday, May 9, 2023, traffic on Strawberry Hill Road will be reduced to a single lane alternating from Craigville Beach Road to Pine Street as Vineyard Wind completes necessary milling and paving operations. Work is expected to take three weeks to complete, dependent on weather.

This activity marks the first phase of post-construction restoration along Strawberry Hill Road, which will also include shoulder restoration, loam, and seeding at a later date. As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the road construction areas, and follow available traffic control, posted safety, and detour signs.

To view real-time road closures and detours associated with this work, please visit the Waze Live Map located at: https://www.waze.com/live-map.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 