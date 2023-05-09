Strawberry Hill Road Restoration Causes Traffic Delays

HYANNIS – Beginning Tuesday, traffic on Strawberry Hill Road will be reduced to a single lane alternating from Craigville Beach Road to Pine Street for milling and paving work for Vineyard Wind’s offshore wind project.
The statement form the Town of Barnstable can be found below:
Starting Tuesday, May 9, 2023, traffic on Strawberry Hill Road will be reduced to a single lane alternating from Craigville Beach Road to Pine Street as Vineyard Wind completes necessary milling and paving operations. Work is expected to take three weeks to complete, dependent on weather.
This activity marks the first phase of post-construction restoration along Strawberry Hill Road, which will also include shoulder restoration, loam, and seeding at a later date. As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the road construction areas, and follow available traffic control, posted safety, and detour signs.
To view real-time road closures and detours associated with this work, please visit the Waze Live Map located at: https://www.waze.com/live-map.