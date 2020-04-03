You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sunday Journal Chat with Julie Wake of the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod

Sunday Journal Chat with Julie Wake of the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod

April 3, 2020

Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Executive Director Julie Wake joins us to let us know about their launch of the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund that is helping local artists who are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

