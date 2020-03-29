You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sunday Journal Discussion with Congressman Joe Kennedy

Sunday Journal Discussion with Congressman Joe Kennedy

March 29, 2020

Congressman Joe Kennedy III talks to us about what is happening in Washington as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues and how his campaign for Senate has changed.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 