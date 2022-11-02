Textile Disposal Ban Now in Effect Statewide

HYANNIS – A ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles went into effect this week across the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said the ban is meant to encourage the reuse or resale of the items, instead.

The list includes bedding, towels, curtains and clothing.

If the item is contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, oil or other hazardous substances, then disposal is allowed, according to the regulations.

“In order to meet the important goals outlined in the 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan, the Baker-Polito Administration has focused on reducing waste disposal, while also increasing recycling, diversion, reuse, and composting measures,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card in a statement from the department.

“These regulations and the supporting strategies that are being implemented today will continue our nation-leading efforts and jump-start waste diversion work that is occurring across the Commonwealth.”

The full statement from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection can be found here.