Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Awards $84,500 in Grants

HYANNIS – $84,000 in grants to local organizations, including $17,500 in relief funds for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been announced by The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust.

“As Cape Codders, we’ve weathered many storms over the years, but perhaps none as challenging as this one,” said Lisa Oliver, President and CEO of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod in a statement.

“At both the bank and The Coop Foundation, we’re committed to doing everything in our power to take care of our customers, our employees and our communities. We know the road to recover may be long, but together, with kindness and support, we’ll get there.”

Nonprofits directly serving COVID-19 related needs or whose clients are experiencing hardships caused by the outbreak are being encouraged by the Bank to apply for financial assistance.

Some of the businesses and organizations that are being assisted by The Coop Foundation’s Pandemic Relief Fund’s first round of micro-grants includes A Baby Center, HOW (Helping Our Women), Independence House, Mass Appeal, Yarmouth Food Pantry, and YMCA Cape Cod.

The second round of grants for the year will award $67,000 to organizations including Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation, The Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation, The Housing Assistance Corporation, Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary, WE CAN, and YMCA Cape Cod.