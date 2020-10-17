Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Joins Anti-Phishing Campaign

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has announced that it is participating in the American Bankers Association’s national anti-phishing campaign to deter online scams as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

According to the Federal Trade Commission’s 2019 report on fraud, American consumers are estimated to have lost $1.48 billion to phishing scams in 2018.

According to the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, the problem has grown worse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank plans to educate consumers about the threat of phishing scams, including spreading information on social media using the hashtag #BanksNeverAskThat to reinforce that banks will not text, call or email customers asking for sensitive information like passwords or PINs.

“As we put the highest priority on protecting our customers’ and clients’ financial information, we are happy to join the ABA in helping raise awareness of the deceptive and illegal on-line means thieves use to try to gain access to information and funds,” Cooperative Bank President and CEO Lisa Oliver said in a statement.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is offering more tips at their website on what to do if someone suspects they have been targeted by a scammer .