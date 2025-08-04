Theft incident, which included Cape Cod, features lengthy police chase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KINGSTON – A police chase lasted nearly 50 miles in Southeast Massachusetts last week.

The Kingston Police Department says overnight Wednesday, a call was received about thieves stealing a jet ski from a residence. The suspects’ pickup truck, which was reported stolen, fled the area.

With assistance from the Massachusetts State Police, the chase reportedly covered Routes 3, 6, 25 and Interstate 195, and the jet ski and trailer fell off the truck in Bourne.

Authorities arrested Livan Sarit of Providence, while several other suspects apparently jumped off an I-195 overpass and remain at-large.