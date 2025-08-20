Towns urge hurricane preparedness as Erin passes east coast

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has issued preparedness guidance for hurricane season as Hurricane Erin leads to high surf advisories and potential rip currents.

They say residents should have a plan for any needed medication and have an emergency kit for 3-5 days as hurricane season continues. They also say that residents should familiarize themselves with any evacuation plans and routes provided by local safety officials.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Erin itself is not predicted to have a direct landfall on the Eastern Seaboard, but ocean-exposed beaches may see effects including high surf and riptides through Friday.

The Steamship Authority is preparing for possible service disruptions beginning tonight potentially through Friday. Travelers should check with the Authority’s latest schedule on their website.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms with winds of 36 mph or higher.

Of those 6 to 10 are forecast to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, including 3 to 5 major hurricanes.