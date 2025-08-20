You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Towns urge hurricane preparedness as Erin passes east coast

Towns urge hurricane preparedness as Erin passes east coast

August 20, 2025

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has issued preparedness guidance for hurricane season as Hurricane Erin leads to high surf advisories and potential rip currents.

They say residents should have a plan for any needed medication and have an emergency kit for 3-5 days as hurricane season continues. They also say that residents should familiarize themselves with any evacuation plans and routes provided by local safety officials.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Erin itself is not predicted to have a direct landfall on the Eastern Seaboard, but ocean-exposed beaches may see effects including high surf and riptides through Friday. 

The Steamship Authority is preparing for possible service disruptions beginning tonight potentially through Friday. Travelers should check with the Authority’s latest schedule on their website. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms with winds of 36 mph or higher.

Of those 6 to 10 are forecast to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, including 3 to 5 major hurricanes.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 