Toxic Algae Warning at West Reservoir, Harwich

July 23, 2024

West Reservoir. Courtesy of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod

HARWICH – A cyanobacteria alert has been issued for West Reservoir in Harwich by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

The organization monitors water bodies across the Cape throughout the summer and issues warnings when blooms of toxic algae are reported.

The Association urges visitors to avoid contact as it can lead to irritation, and accidental ingestion can lead to illness.

Dogs and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins through ingestion, with some pets dying following contact with the harmful bacteria in previous incidents. 

