Trump Insists He’s Free of Virus, Ready for Campaign Trail

October 11, 2020

President Donald J. Trump (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s healthy and “in very good shape” to return to the campaign trail following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump, who is set to host a rally Monday, tells Fox News that he is now free of the virus, a claim that was impossible to prove.

His comments come a day after a White House doctor said the president was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

In a memo released Saturday, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley says Trump meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


