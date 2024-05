TRURO – Two new members of the Truro Select Board were elected this week.

Two seats on the five-member board were made vacant when Kristen Reed and John Dundad did not run for reelection.

The seats were won by Nancy Medoff and Susan Girard-Irwin. Medoff had 543 votes, Girard-Irwin had 535.

Challengers Kevin Grunwald and Tim Hickey earned 340 and 316 votes, respectively.