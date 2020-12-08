You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / U.K. Giving 1st Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

U.K. Giving 1st Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

December 8, 2020

LONDON (AP)-British health authorities have rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.

The first shot was given Tuesday to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed “V-Day.”

Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages. Most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.

From Danica Kirka, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 