You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / US Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd Shot in Arsenal

US Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd Shot in Arsenal

December 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use Friday of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

The decision comes days after health workers and nursing home residents began getting a similar coronavirus shot from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds.

But even with additional candidates in the pipeline, there won’t be enough for the general population until spring, and shots will be rationed in the meantime.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 