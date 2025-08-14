You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Usage of Cape Cod AquiFund is spiking due to wastewater upgrades

Usage of Cape Cod AquiFund is spiking due to wastewater upgrades

August 14, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials say there has been a drastic increase in financial need from Cape Cod homeowners who are working to comply with new Massachusetts Title 5 regulations.

County officials are linking the increase in loan needs with various towns mandating sewer connections as part of their comprehensive wastewater management plans.

After the state announced the new requirements two summers ago, the county rebranded an existing program as the AquiFund, a low-interest betterment loan program intended to help with those costs.

Two-million dollars in loans, described by the county in a newsletter as an “astounding” amount, was disbursed in the last fiscal quarter, and AquiFund staff estimates that demand will continue to increase as more local wastewater rules are implemented throughout Cape Cod.

The AquiFund is being credited with helping residents make decisions that will clean up the area’s nitrogen-polluted bodies of water. 

Since the program’s inception in 2006, it has provided approximately $72 million in loans.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 