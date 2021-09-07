You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Wastewater Upgrades to Cause Orleans Road Closures

Wastewater Upgrades to Cause Orleans Road Closures

September 7, 2021

Courtesy of Orleans Police Department

ORLEANS – Orleans town officials said as the wastewater project continues, motorists should expect delays and closures along Locust Road through September 13.

Only residents and guests will be able to access addresses on the road, which will be closed to all through traffic, otherwise.

Work will also impact the Route 28/Route 6A roundabout, which will see traffic reduced to one lane.

Westbound traffic will be restricted to exiting the roundabout on to Route 6A west only, with no Route 28 north access. 

Town officials also said that work will soon begin on a pump station on the green beside the Snow Library, expected to begin the week of September 13. 

The library will stay open throughout the project, though parking and access to the lot may be restricted.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


