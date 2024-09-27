You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / WATCH: Dredge Season Begins for Count’s “Invisible Beach Team”

WATCH: Dredge Season Begins for Count’s “Invisible Beach Team”

September 27, 2024

Fall begins the dredge season for the Barnstable County’s dedicated team. Director of the Dredge Department Ken Cirillo outlines what’s in store, including new equipment, new team members, and how erosion is taking its toll on Cape Cod.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


