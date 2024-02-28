You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / WATCH: Moakley Receives Several Justice System Endorsements for Rep. Race

WATCH: Moakley Receives Several Justice System Endorsements for Rep. Race

February 28, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Candidate for Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Thomas Moakley has received several endorsements from justice system officials across the Cape and Islands region.

They included Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois, Barnstable County SHeriff Donna Buckley, and Nantucket Sheriff Jim Perelman.

Moakley says it’s a testament to his ability to make and maintain relationships with regional leaders, who have highlighted his work as Assistant District Attorney for the Cape and Islands District promoting prevention and recovery among those prosecuted. 

Current State Rep. Dylan Fernandes will leave the role to seek the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat being vacated by current occupant Susan Moran.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 