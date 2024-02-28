WATCH: Moakley Receives Several Justice System Endorsements for Rep. Race

BARNSTABLE – Candidate for Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Thomas Moakley has received several endorsements from justice system officials across the Cape and Islands region.

They included Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois, Barnstable County SHeriff Donna Buckley, and Nantucket Sheriff Jim Perelman.

Moakley says it’s a testament to his ability to make and maintain relationships with regional leaders, who have highlighted his work as Assistant District Attorney for the Cape and Islands District promoting prevention and recovery among those prosecuted.

Current State Rep. Dylan Fernandes will leave the role to seek the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat being vacated by current occupant Susan Moran.