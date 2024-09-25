WATCH: WHOI Scientists Record Rarely Seen Sealife

In the summer of 2022, an interdisciplinary team of researchers and engineers embarked on the human-occupied submersible Alvin at the Puerto Rico Trench and the Mid-Cayman Spreading Center in the Caribbean Sea, to test out the vehicle’s new upgrades.

During this time, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s Alvin filmed 32 individual isopods from 5,001 to 6,284-meter depths and collected two samples for study at the surface.

Images and video were provided by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.