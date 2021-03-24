Forum Addresses Cape Cod Water Quality

BREWSTER – The nonprofit environmental action group Sustainable Practices is planning a four-part educational Cape Community Water Forum for residents that will address water quality in Barnstable County.

The free event will feature multiple speakers every week who will discuss efforts to protect the waters of Cape Cod, municipal water quality testing and regulations, the Cape Sole Source Aquifer, and emerging technologies in the field of water quality protection.

Speakers will include Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb, Harwich Water Superintendent Dan Pelletier, hydrologist and Cape Cod Commission Director of Water Resources Tom Cambareri and Blue Institute Labs CEO Judith Underwood.

APCC, the Sierra Club Cape Cod, 350 Cape Cod, and BLUE Institute Labs PBC, are all co-sponsoring the event.

The forum will kick-off Thursday, April 8 at 6:30 pm, beginning with a presentation on water preservation efforts from Gottlieb.

Registration can be done through Eventbrite by clicking here.