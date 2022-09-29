Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns In-Person at New Location

WELLFLEET – After two years of cancellations and virtual events due to COVID, the Wellfleet Oysterfest returns this October 15 and 16 fully in-person, though with a few modifications.

Jodi Birchall, Shellfish Promotion and Tasting Board of Directors member and MC for Oysterfest, said the event has been moved to Baker’s Field and with a cap on attendees by local authorities to maintain safety.

“Hoping right now that we’re going to break even and just promote that Wellfleet oyster—get people used to the fact that we’re going to have this once a year again and kind of start to get back in the rhythm of things. Because we give a lot of money to the local community,” Birchall said.

She added that the annual event helps raise money for their initiatives promoting local community members, including a $10,000 scholarship program for graduating seniors looking to further their education.

“Not necessarily college. Anything that has to do with marine biology, aquaculture, anything that we can encourage our young people to get a degree in where they may decide to come back to the town and give back in their own way with their education that we helped support,” Birchall said.

The organization has give about $750,000 back to the community through its support initiatives, including direct relief to fishermen struggling during the pandemic.

Tickets are sold out for Saturday, but tickets for Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm remains available on the organization’s website.