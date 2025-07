Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – West Nile virus has been confirmed in the Town of Barnstable.

The disease was detected in a sample of mosquitoes taken from the town, but no human case has been reported.

The disease was also recently reported in Falmouth mosquitoes, with containment efforts underway by the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project.

While the virus can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.