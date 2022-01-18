You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / White House Soft-Launches COVID-19 Test Request Website

January 18, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially launch.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to order four tests per residential address, to be delivered by the Postal Service.

It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

A White House official website is “currently in its beta phase” and operating at a “limited capacity ahead of its official launch” on Wednesday.

