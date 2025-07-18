Winners of annual Provincetown dune shack residencies revealed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Community Compact is announcing the 2025 Dune Shack Artists and Writers in Residence in the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The juried process for visual artists for three, 3-week stays selected the following:

-River Aragon, a visual and performance artist, farmer and land steward from Florence, Mass who receives the David Bethuel Jamieson emerging artist of color award, with a $500 fellowship,

-Kelli Scott Kelly, a visual artist exploring the hybrid beings and magic in the natural world, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, also receiving a $500 fellowship,

-And Provincetown artist Valerie Isaac, who paints the natural landscape and teaches at the Provincetown Art Association and Museum and Castle Hill Center for the Arts.

Writers selected by lottery for one-week stays are Eric Knutson from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and John Lang from New York City.

The Compact residencies at C-Scape and Fowler Dune Shacks are scheduled from April through November and open to the general public, with applications due January 15, 2026.

The two historic dune shacks The Compact manages are located in the Peaked Hill National Register Historic District in the Seashore. The shacks are primitive — no electricity or indoor plumbing — and isolated, allowing for uninterrupted solitude and refuge. The Compact maintains and manages these shacks under an agreement with the Seashore.

Website: thecompact.org/dune-shacks.html