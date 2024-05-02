Yarmouth Is Getting a New Seal, Other Articles at Town Meeting

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth will be getting a new town seal after voters gave the go-ahead at town meeting Tuesday night.

Critics of the previous seal said that the Wampanoag man depicted was not dressed accurately, and the teepee besides him is also not consistent with native culture for the region.

The new design features a pine tree, a sailing ship and Point Gammon Lighthouse, but no figures representing people.

Voters approved all 33 articles on the warrant, funding for new police hybrid cruisers as well as wastewater infrastructure improvements as the region continues to battle poor water quality.