Yarmouth Moving Ahead With Drive-In Project

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has awarded Chicago-based company Innovation Arts & Entertainment with a contract to build and operate a new outdoor entertainment center.

The Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod will be capable of showing movies, concerts, pro sports broadcasts, and comedy all within the same 24-hour period on its three high definition, 40-foot wide LED screens and outdoor stage.

“After months at home, we hope to remind everyone what it is like to experience a favorite movie, comedian, or band surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors,” said Adam Epstein, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Arts & Entertainment, in a statement.

“We are already working on some special shows and events that will make the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod unlike any other venue in New England.”

The Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod will take multiple safety precautions to protect its more than 450 possible cars worth of guests during the COVID-19 pandemic, including tickets sold in advance to facilitate touch-less entry to the facilities, web-ordered concessions and individual stalls for cars in order to maintain social distance even with windows down.

The theater is set to open on July 10 with a showing of Jurassic Park.

More information can be found at their website.