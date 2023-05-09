You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Yarmouth Seeks Feedback on Open Space, Recreation Plan

May 9, 2023

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials are seeking feedback as they build the draft for the Open Space and Recreation Plan.

The project, initially created back in 2015, is undergoing updates to improve recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The town is looking to improve and manage its open spaces and natural resources.

Insight from stakeholders was initially taken back in February, and now the town and its consultant team have identified goals to be implemented during a seven-year window. With that, a public survey has been created to develop a draft of that plan.

The survey, which can be found by clicking here, will be open until Friday, May 26.

