Yarmouth Voters Approve Several Wastewater Articles

YARMOUTH – Voters at the recent Yarmouth Special Town Meeting approved a number of articles focused on expanding wastewater infrastructure as well as improving recreational facilities.

“The environment is our economy. If we don’t have good water quality, then no one is going to want to come here. That’s going to have a deleterious effect on the tourism industry here in the Town of Yarmouth,” said Town Finance Committee Vice Chair Stefanie Coxe at the meeting.

Residents at the meeting Tuesday approved $1,967,200 for the town’s Water Division to further reconstruction efforts of several water pump stations.

The reconstruction, which is part of Phase 2 of the effort, involves 13 pump stations and will see substantial completion by the end of November, according to town officials.

Yarmouth voters also approved the Wastewater Enterprise Fund which will be used solely for the operations, maintenance, improvements and investments into municipal water assets and debt services that might be required.

Funds for the design and engineering of a Clean Water Reclamation Facility anticipated to be built at 9 Buck Island Road, which will treat wastewater for nitrogen contamination, were also approved.

“While we continue to work with our neighbors, it’s become clear that Yarmouth needs to take the first steps. We need to act first. And in doing so, we will still pursue regional strategies while we aggressively pursue state and federal support,” said Chairman of the Select Board Mark Forest during the meeting.