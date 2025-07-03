YMCA’s Summer Eats providing free meals and events for kids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Summer Eats program through YMCA Cape Cod is back for the season providing meals to kids and teens up to age 18.

Free meals will be distributed locally at 17 sites across the Upper and Mid-Cape area, including libraries, parks and housing properties.

The events feature family friendly events, including field days, crafts and lawn games, depending on the location.

“The Summer Eats program is a vital investment in our children’s futures, making sure they have access to nutritious, delicious food at no cost to their families, even when schools are out,” says Erin McAleer, President & CEO of Project Bread.

“Summer Eats meal providers like YMCA Cape Cod support their communities, help ease families’ budgets, and bring fun summer programming together with healthy, accessible meals each day, an essential service to move the needle on ending hunger in the Commonwealth.”

No registration or ID is required.

The full list of meal sites is below:

Aptucxet Museum 24 Aptucxet Rd, Bourne, Fridays 11:00 AM-12:00 PM

A Baby Center 232 Main Street, Hyannis, Monday-Wednesday 11:00 AM-12:30 PM, Thursdays 11:00 AM-12:00 PM

Bourne Library 19 Sandwich Rd, Bourne, Monday, Wednesday, & Friday 12:00-1:00 PM

Canal Bluffs 100 Harmony Hill Rd, Bourne, Thursdays 11:30 AM-1:00 PM

Cape View Way 12 Cape View Way, Bourne, Fridays 12:00-1:30 PM

Centerville Library 585 Main St, Centerville, Thursdays 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Christ Lutheran Church Grab & Go, 485 Brick Kiln Rd, Falmouth, Wednesdays & Fridays 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Cromwell Court 168 Barnstable Rd, Hyannis, Monday-Friday 12:30-3:30 PM

Hyannis Youth & Community Center 141 Bassett Ln, Hyannis, Monday-Sunday 12:15-2:00 PM

LeClair Village 28 Cooper St, Mashpee, Thursdays 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Little Milestones 805 Teaticket Highway, Falmouth, Saturday, June 28th only!

Mashpee Library 64 Steeple St, Mashpee, Monday, Wednesday, & Friday 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Melpet Farms 812 rte. 134, South Dennis, Wednesdays 12:00-2:00 PM

Terrapin Ridge 31 Terrapin Ridge, Sandwich, Wednesday & Friday 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Village Green 767 Independence Dr, Hyannis, Tuesdays 11:30 AM-1:30 PM

West Yarmouth Library 391 rte. 28, West Yarmouth, Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday 11:30 AM-2:00 PM

Yarmouth Commons 881 rte. 28, South Yarmouth, Thursday 11:30 AM-1:30 PM