Local nonprofit continues tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to struggling families

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and Islands (CACCI) is seeking donations to help provide Thanksgiving meals – turkeys and all – for struggling families.

A curbside pickup is scheduled at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 22, where meals will be handed out in person.

Last year’s drive provided meals for 331 families.

Those interested in giving can make monetary donations both online and in person.

Credit card payments can be made at the Community Action Committee website by clicking here, while supermarket gift cards and cash donations of any amount can be brought to the organization’s reception at 372 North St, Hyannis Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Check can be made payable to CACCI and mailed to CACCI, 88 North Street, Hyannis, MA, 02601.

Families in need can be referred by November 10.

The donation deadline is November 14.