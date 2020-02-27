Local Nonproft Receives $3K Grant for Feral Cat Program

OSTERVILLE – The New England Society for Abandoned Animals has received a $3,000 grant from the Thomas C. McGowan Fund for Animals of the Cape Cod Foundation.

The grant funding will support the organization’s feral cats program.

Feral cats are humanely caught using a baited trap. The cats are then transported to a local vet where they are spayed or neutered, ear tipped, de-wormed and given a rabies vaccine.

After rest and recovery the cats brought back to their original colony and released.

“Thanks to our past efforts, the number of feral cats have decreased and we’re very grateful to The Cape Cod Foundation and the Thomas C. McGowan Fund for the tremendous support with this grant to help decrease that number further,” said Deborah Doe, the NESAA founder and president.

The non-profit advocates, protects and rescues abandoned and abused animals on Cape Cod and the South Shore using a proactive, humane approach.

The organization is committed to “no kill” programs, increasing community awareness and creating progressive changes in animal welfare.

The McGowan Fund has awarded over $360,000 to local nonprofit organizations since its inception in 2009.