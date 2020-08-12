You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Housing Authorities Receive Federal Funding

Local Housing Authorities Receive Federal Funding

August 12, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded nearly $18 million to public housing authorities across Massachusetts, including on and around Cape Cod.

The funding, made available through the federal CARES Act, is part of $472 million being distributed nationwide. Low-income families will be aided through the grants.

Public housing authorities in Barnstable, Bourne, Dennis, Falmouth, Plymouth, Sandwich, and Yarmouth received grants ranging from about $1,500 to roughly $171,000 through various voucher programs from the CARES Act.

