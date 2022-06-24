Local Realtors Warn of Potential Online Vacation Scams

HYANNIS – As the busy tourist season on Cape Cod ramps up, the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors is warning travelers to be cautious about scams related to online vacation rentals.

They say that both the association and police receive reports every year about vacationers booking through websites that turn out to just take the money and leave vacationers without an actual place to stay.

“There is plenty of inventory this year for those who want to book last minute vacations to Cape Cod. Make sure you choose a reputable website and local firm to book through. We advise you to talk directly to the representative of the property on the phone before booking to ensure you’re working with a real person and that the listing is legitimate at the end of the day,” said CEO Ryan Castle.

“If the deal is ‘too good to be true’ it usually is.”

The association urges travelers to book through vetted organizations and agencies and be wary of vague responses and generic phrases from potential hosts.

They also encouraged travelers to to ask for more specifics on bookings if needed to ensure legitimacy.