Local Religious Organization Among Awardees For Security Grant

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chabad Lubavitch Inc. was recently awarded $100,000 in federal funds from the nonprofit Security Grant Program.

It was part of $2.9 million awarded by the state to strengthen security for non-profit organizations, including faith-based organizations.

The grants support security improvements at locations determined to be at heightened risk of a terrorist attack or hate crime related violence.

“Non-profits and houses of worship are cornerstones of community life throughout the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“It is important that Massachusetts residents have the opportunity to gather and commune without fear, and these grants will go a long way to providing safety and security for these important places.”

The grant process and the awarding of funds through the NSGP is managed by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR) within the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS).

The OGR serves as the state administering agency for the funding received from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The Office of Grants and Research uses these federal and state grant opportunities to identify and respond to the important safety priorities in our local communities,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy.

“Supporting the security needs of our allies in faith-based and non-profit organizations remains an important focus for EOPSS in our sustained work to mitigate threats,” he said.

